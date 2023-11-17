Network: BBC, CBS (in the US)

Episodes: 34 (hour)

Seasons: Five

TV show dates: April 19, 2019 — present

Series status: Ending

Performers include: Charlotte Ritchie, Kiell Smith-Bynoe, Martha Howe-Douglas, Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Lolly Adefope, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, Katy Wix, Jim Howick, and Yani Xander.

TV show description:

A comedy series, the Ghosts UK TV series was created by Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard, and Ben Willbond. In the UK, it is titled simply Ghosts and it is the inspiration for the American series of the same name.

The story takes place at a crumbling country mansion called Button House. It’s home to restless spirits who have died there over the centuries and not moved on. Each is a product of their time and they’re thrown together for eternity, resigned to squabble over mundane daily gripes.

The ghost residents include naïve Georgian noblewoman Katherine ‘Kitty’ Higham (Adefope), romantic poet Thomas Angus Thorne (Baynton), disgraced Tory Julian Fawcett MP (Farnaby), Edwardian lady of the manor Lady Stephanie ‘Fanny’ Button (Howe-Douglas), youth group leader Patrick ‘Pat’ Butcher (Howick), caveman Rogh (Rickard), Stuart era witch trial victim Mary Guppy (Wix), and The Captain (Willbond), a World War II Army officer.

Their afterlives are thrown into turmoil when a young urban couple, Alison (Ritchie) and Mike Cooper (Smith-Bynoe), unexpectedly inherit the peaceful derelict house and plan to turn it into a bustling hotel.

As the ghosts attempt to oust the newcomers, and Alison and Mike discover the true scale of the project they’ve taken on, fate conspires to trap both sides in an impossible house share.

Series Finale:

Episode #34

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD.

What do you think? Do you like the Ghosts UK TV show? Do you think it should have been renewed for another season on BBC?