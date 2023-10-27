Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Everyone Else Burns: Season One Ratings

Published:

Everyone Else Burns TV show on The CW: season 1 ratings

(Photo: Channel 4)

Those who enjoy the Everyone Else Burns series don’t have to worry about it being cancelled right now. The show was renewed for a second season before even the first episode had aired. That being said, The CW’s new management looks closely at how well a show is performing in the ratings and has dropped several low-rated shows mid-season. Could that happen to Everyone Else Burns? Stay tuned.

A British coming-of-age comedy series, the Everyone Else Burns TV show stars Simon Bird, Kate O’Flynn, Amy James-Kelly, Harry Connor, and Morgana Robinson. The story follows the Lewis family, a strictly religious family from Manchester, England. They are part of a puritanical Christian sect and believe the world will end within the decade. The family’s patriarch, David Lewis (Bird), longs for the church to promote him. His long-suffering wife is Fiona (O’Flynn) and she hungers for a life beyond sermons and squash. Son Aaron (Connor) is a model young believer and artist whose drawings depict the rest of the family burning in hell. Meanwhile, anxious 17-year-old daughter Rachel (James-Kelly) is about to fall for someone who could save her social life, but also damn her soul.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

10/27 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
ABC | AMC | CBS | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX | Hallmark | HBO
NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS | TNT | USA Network

 

What do you think? Do you like the Everyone Else Burns TV series on The CW? Are you glad it’s been renewed for a second season?

Check out our CW status sheet to track the smallest network’s new series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows here.



Canceled and renewed TV show
Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x