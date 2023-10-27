Everyone Else Burns: Season One Ratings

Those who enjoy the Everyone Else Burns series don’t have to worry about it being cancelled right now. The show was renewed for a second season before even the first episode had aired. That being said, The CW’s new management looks closely at how well a show is performing in the ratings and has dropped several low-rated shows mid-season. Could that happen to Everyone Else Burns? Stay tuned.

A British coming-of-age comedy series, the Everyone Else Burns TV show stars Simon Bird, Kate O’Flynn, Amy James-Kelly, Harry Connor, and Morgana Robinson. The story follows the Lewis family, a strictly religious family from Manchester, England. They are part of a puritanical Christian sect and believe the world will end within the decade. The family’s patriarch, David Lewis (Bird), longs for the church to promote him. His long-suffering wife is Fiona (O’Flynn) and she hungers for a life beyond sermons and squash. Son Aaron (Connor) is a model young believer and artist whose drawings depict the rest of the family burning in hell. Meanwhile, anxious 17-year-old daughter Rachel (James-Kelly) is about to fall for someone who could save her social life, but also damn her soul.

What do you think? Do you like the Everyone Else Burns TV series on The CW? Are you glad it’s been renewed for a second season?