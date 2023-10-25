Everyone Else Burns: Season Two; The CW Picks Up More Episodes of UK Comedy Series

Everyone Else Burns is arriving in the United States on The CW tomorrow night, but the network is already looking ahead. CW has already committed to airing the second season of the family comedy series, which originates on Channel 4 in the UK.

Starring Simon Bird, Kate O’Flynn, Amy James-Kelly, Harry Connor, and Morgana Robinson, the series follows a strictly religious family who believe the world will end within the next decade.

The CW revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

The CW Network has ordered a second season of the critically acclaimed apocalyptic family comedy EVERYONE ELSE BURNS, it was announced today by Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment, The CW Network. The first season of the series that The Guardian described as “a comedy to become religiously devoted to” will premiere on The CW on Thursday, October 26 (9:30-10:00pm ET/PT). “EVERYONE ELSE BURNS is a brilliant and bitingly funny series that is as much about family as it is about the end of days,” commented Schwartz. “There is truly no other comedy on television like it, and we are thrilled to work alongside the immensely talented writers and producers to bring the uniquely hilarious Lewis family to The CW for another season.” EVERYONE ELSE BURNS follows the Lewises, a strictly religious family who believe the world will end within the decade. Patriarch David (Simon Bird, “Friday Night Dinner,” “The Inbetweeners”) longs for the church to promote him. Long-suffering Fiona (Kate O’Flynn, “Landscapers”) hungers for a life beyond sermons and squash. Aaron (Harry Connor) is a model young believer – except his drawings feature the rest of the family burning in hell. And anxious 17-year-old Rachel (Amy James-Kelly, “Three Families,” “Military Wives”) is about to fall for someone who could save her social life, but also damn her soul. EVERYONE ELSE BURNS is written by Dillon Mapletoft and Oliver Taylor and season two is co-produced by Jax Media (part of Imagine Entertainment) and Universal International Studios (a division of Universal Studio Group), in association with The CW Network and Channel 4. Executive producers include Brooke Posch, Tony Hernandez and Jax Media’s Molly Seymour as well as Dillon Mapletoft and Oliver Taylor.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to checking out Everyone Else Burns on The CW? Are you more likely to watch a new show if you know it’s already been renewed?