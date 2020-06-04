Devils: The CW Picks Up Patrick Dempsey Series for Fall 2020

Patrick Dempsey returned to television in Devils, and the series is now headed to The CW this fall. The series will air on Wednesday nights with Coroner.

“The CW Network has announced the acquisition of the international thriller DEVILS, starring Alessandro Borghi and Patrick Dempsey, adding the series to its Fall 2020 schedule airing on Wednesdays (8:00-9:00pm, ET/PT), followed by the investigative drama CORONER (9:00-10:00pm, ET/PT).

DEVILS is an international thriller that follows Massimo Ruggero (Alessandro Borghi, The First King: Birth of an Empire, Suburra), the charismatic yet ruthless Head of Trading at NYL, one of the world’s most important investment banks, and his mentor, NYL’s CEO Dominic Morgan (Patrick Dempsey, The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair). After Dominic appoints another colleague over Massimo following a bitter promotion battle, Massimo finds himself named prime suspect in a murder investigation. Fighting to clear his name, Massimo becomes involved in an intercontinental financial war and is forced to choose between supporting Dominic or going up against him?”