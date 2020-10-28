Coroner: Season Three; The CW Picks Up New Season of CBC TV Series

The CW will continue to follow the life of Jenny Cooper. The smallest broadcast network has picked up the third season of the Coroner TV show. The series originates on CBC in Canada where it was renewed for a third season in May 2020.

A drama series that’s based on the Jenny Cooper novels by M.R. Hall, the Coroner TV show stars Serinda Swan, Roger Cross, Paniz Zade, Eric Bruneau, Ehren Kassam, Tamara Podemski, Saad Siddiqui, Andy McQueen, Kiley May, Nicholas Cambell, Nicola Correia-Damude, and Olunike Adeliyi. The series follows the life of recently widowed Doctor Jenny Cooper (Swan), a newly appointed coroner who investigates any suspicious, unnatural, or sudden deaths in the city of Toronto. Jenny taps into her intuition, as much as her intellect and heart, as she solves cases. She’s helped by Homicide Detective Donovan “Mac” McAvoy (Cross), pathologist Dr. Dwayne Allen (Adams-Gray), pathology assistant River Baitz (May), and Alison Trent (Podemski), Jenny’s assistant. While Jenny solves mysterious deaths, she also deals with her own clinical anxiety, her grieving teenage son Ross (Kassam), and the prospect of starting a new relationship with the enigmatic Liam (Bruneau).

The second season of Coroner is currently averaging a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 765,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s even in the demo and up by 8% in viewership. The first season, which aired in the summer months, attracted an average of 711,000 viewers. Three episodes of season two have aired thus far.

What do you think? Have you been watching the Coroner TV show on The CW? Do you plan to watch season three?