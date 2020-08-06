Which are the killer episodes in the first season of the Coroner TV show on The CW? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Coroner is cancelled or renewed for season two (in this case, it’s already been renewed). Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Coroner here.

A CW drama series that’s based on the Jenny Cooper novels by M.R. Hall, the Coroner TV show stars Serinda Swan, Roger Cross, Alli Chung, Paniz Zade, Eric Bruneau, Ehren Kassam, Tamara Podemski, Lovell Adams-Gray, Saad Siddiqui, and Andy McQueen. The series follows the life of recently widowed Doctor Jenny Cooper (Swan). She’s a newly appointed coroner who investigates any suspicious, unnatural, or sudden deaths in the city of Toronto. Jenny taps into her intuition, as much as her intellect and heart, as she solves cases. She’s helped by Homicide Detective Donovan “Mac” McAvoy (Cross), pathologist Dr. Dwayne Allen (Adams-Gray), pathology assistant River Baitz (May), and Alison Trent (Podemski), Jenny’s assistant. While Jenny solves mysterious deaths, she also deals with her own clinical anxiety, her grieving teenage son Ross (Kassam), and the prospect of starting a new relationship with the enigmatic Liam (Bruneau).





