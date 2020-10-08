Coroner: Season Two Ratings



The CW has decided to air the two existing seasons of the Coroner TV series in close succession. The ratings for the first season weren’t great but, perhaps they will improve in season two. CBC in Canada has already renewed Coroner for a third season. Will The CW license the third season and air the episodes in 2021? Stay tuned.

A drama series that’s based on the Jenny Cooper novels by M.R. Hall, the Coroner TV show stars Serinda Swan, Roger Cross, Paniz Zade, Eric Bruneau, Ehren Kassam, Tamara Podemski, Saad Siddiqui, Andy McQueen, Kiley May, Nicholas Cambell, Nicola Correia-Damude, and Olunike Adeliyi. The series follows the life of recently widowed Doctor Jenny Cooper (Swan), a newly appointed coroner who investigates any suspicious, unnatural, or sudden deaths in the city of Toronto. Jenny taps into her intuition, as much as her intellect and heart, as she solves cases. She’s helped by Homicide Detective Donovan “Mac” McAvoy (Cross), pathologist Dr. Dwayne Allen (Adams-Gray), pathology assistant River Baitz (May), and Alison Trent (Podemski), Jenny’s assistant. While Jenny solves mysterious deaths, she also deals with her own clinical anxiety, her grieving teenage son Ross (Kassam), and the prospect of starting a new relationship with the enigmatic Liam (Bruneau).

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

10/8 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season one of Coroner on The CW averaged a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 711,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

What do you think? Do you like the Coroner TV series on The CW? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a third season?