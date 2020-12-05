The Family Business: Season Three Renewal for Carl Weber Series on BET+

The Family Business will return for a third season to BET+. Six episodes of season two aired in July and the second half of season two will arrive later this month on the streaming service. The cast will return to film season three episodes next month in Los Angeles

The BET+ series follows “the Duncans, an upstanding, tightknit family that, by day, owns and operates an exotic car dealership in New York. By night, their business activities are more illicit in nature.”

Ernie Hudson, Valarie Pettiford, Darrin DeWitt Henson, Javicia Leslie, Sean Ringgold, Tami Roman, Miguel A. Nunez, Arrington Foster, KJ Smith, Dylan Weber, Yadi Valerio and Emilio Rivera are returning for the third season of the drama.

Per Deadline, Nikaya D Brown Jones, executive producer and showrunner of The Family Business, said the following about the renewal:

“We are honored and forever grateful to BET/Viacom for this opportunity to employ and empower our stellar cast and crew during these unprecedented times. To be granted a Season 3 is a testament to the strength and tenacity of our entire Family Business Team and our ability to uplift and entertain our audience in the midst of it all.”

Carl Weber also spoke about the renewal. He said the following:

“So excited for our audience to see what’s up next .. truly the best work I’ve written to date.”

The Family Business will see the rest of season two released on December 31st. Season three is expected to debut in 2021.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Carl Weber’s The Family Business? Will you watch the BET+ series when season two returns later this month?