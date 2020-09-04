Ruthless, Bruh: Production Update for Tyler Perry Series on BET+

Tyler Perry is back in business. Deadline reports filming has wrapped for season one of the BET+ TV show Ruthless and production has resumed for Bruh.

A spin-off to The Oval, Ruthless “tells the story of a woman named Ruth who kidnaps her young daughter to join her in the dark underworld of a fanatical religious cult.” The cast includes Melissa L. Williams, Matt Cedeño, Lenny D. Thomas, and Yvonne Senat Jones.

Meanwhile, Bruh follows four longtime friends as they navigate life and relationships through the strength of their brother-like bond.” The cast includes Barry Brewer, Mahdi Cocci, Phillip Mullings Jr., and Monti Washington.

Ruthless just wrapped shooting season one and Bruh has resumed filming its first season. Neither BET+ TV show has been renewed for a second season.

