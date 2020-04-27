Bruh: BET+ Sets Launch Date for New Tyler Perry Series

“Let’s get it.” BET+ just announced the premiere for their new TV series from Tyler Perry, Bruh.

The dramedy “follows four longtime friends as they navigate life and relationships through the strength of their brother-like bond.” The cast includes Barry Brewer, Mahdi Cocci, Phillip Mullings Jr., Monti Washington, Chandra Currelley, Candice Renée, and Alyssa Goss.

Bruh launches on BET+ on May 7th.

Take a sneak peek and read more info below:

New York, NY – Today, BET+ and Tyler Perry Studios announced that the new original series TYLER PERRY’S BRUH will launch on Thursday, May 7 exclusively across all platforms. The first three episodes of the 24-episode season will be available to stream at launch, with a new episode dropping each subsequent week. Perry’s second original series for BET+, the dramedy follows four longtime friends as they navigate life and relationships through the strength of their brother-like bond. In a society where relationships between men of color are often misjudged and misrepresented, TYLER PERRY’S BRUH, embraces male vulnerability versus hypermasculinity. See the official trailer for TYLER PERRY’S BRUH here. “Bruh,” a slang term made popular by Black-Greek culture, refers to a friend so close they are more like a brother. For John, Tom, Mike and Bill, no expression could characterize their camaraderie more accurately. Whether fulfilling career dreams or finding love, these four college buddies now in their 30’s find themselves learning to stand on their own two feet, while leaning on each other for support and guidance. Sometimes their love is tough and their honesty brutal, but they manage to see each other through every scenario with levity and laughter. The cast of TYLER PERRY’S BRUH stars Barry Brewer as Jonathan “John” Watts, Mahdi Cocci as Tom Brooks, Phillip Mullings Jr as Mike Alexander and Monti Washington as Bill Frazier. Additional cast includes Chandra Currelley as Alice Watts (John’s mother), Candice Renée as Regina (the ex-girlfriend that Bill wants back), and Alyssa Goss as Pamela (a casual girlfriend of Mike). TYLER PERRY’S BRUH is executive produced, written, and directed by Tyler Perry. Michelle Sneed also serves as Executive Producer of the series for Tyler Perry Studios. For more on TYLER PERRY’S BRUH, go to www.betpressroom.com. Follow us on social media platforms @betplus, and join the conversation using the hashtag #TylerPerryBruh.”

