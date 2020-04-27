Menu

Love, Victor: Hulu Releases Trailer and Premiere Date for Love, Simon Spin-off Series

by Jessica Pena,

“You’re a natural.” Hulu just released the trailer and premiere date for their new TV show Love, Victor.

A spin-off of the film Love, Simon, the series “follows Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city, and struggling with his sexual orientation.” The cast includes Michael Cimino, Ana Ortiz, James Martinez, George Sear, Bebe Wood, and Rachel Naomi Hilson.

Love, Victor premieres on Hulu on June 19th.

Take a sneak peek below:

What do you think? Have you seen Love, Simon? Will you watch Love, Victor?


