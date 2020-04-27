The Oval: Season Two Renewal; Tyler Perry Plans to Reopen Studio with Limited Crew

Big news for Tyler Perry fans! According to Deadline, BET has renewed Perry’s TV show The Oval for a second season.

The soap opera begins as a new First Family moves into the White House. While it appears that the President, his family, and staff have everything anyone could want — money, status, and power — there’s plenty of lies, cheating, and mayhem behind these closed doors. The cast includes Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Paige Hurd, Daniel Croix Henderson, Javon Johnson, Ptosha Storey, Vaughn Hebron, Teesha Renee, Lodric Collins, Ciera Payton, Taja V. Simpson, Walter Fauntleroy, Brad Benedict, Travis Cure, and Matthew Law

In a recent article, Deadline reports season two of The Oval was supposed to begin production in March right before the coronavirus shut down production. Season one is slated to return on May 6th on BET.

So far, season one of The Oval is averaging a .27 rating in the 18-49 demo and 974,00 viewers.

In the article, Perry laid out his plan to re-open his studio and begin production on The Oval with a limited crew:

It takes me 2 1/2 weeks to shoot a season of 22 episodes, and all of my shows are shot on the lot — we never leave the lot for anything anyway. So everything is already there.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of The Oval? Will you watch season two?