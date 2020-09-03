Vulture Watch

Airing on the BET cable channel, Tyler Perry’s House of Payne stars LaVan Davis, Cassi Davis Patton, Lance Gross, Demetria McKinney, China Anne McClain, Larramie “Doc” Shaw, Keshia Knight Pulliam, and Allen Payne. The sitcom follows retired fire chief Curtis Payne (Davis) and his loving and outspoken wife, Ella (Cassi Davis Patton), as they navigate the problems of life. Their quirky modern-day family includes their son Calvin (Gross), his wife Miranda (Pulliam), and their sons, Calvin Jr. and baby Christian. There’s also adult nephew CJ (Payne), his wife Janine (McKinney), and their four kids; Malik (Shaw), Jazmine (McClain), and twins Jayden and Hayden.



Season Seven Ratings

The seventh season of Tyler Perry’s House of Payne averages a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.00 million viewers. Find out how Tyler Perry’s House of Payne stacks up against other BET TV shows.



As of September 3, 2020, Tyler Perry’s House of Payne has not been cancelled or renewed for an eighth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will BET cancel or renew Tyler Perry’s House of Payne for season eight? This popular family has been around since 2006 and the show ran for six seasons before being cancelled on TBS in 2012. A one-season spin-off, The Paynes, aired on OWN a couple of years ago. Now that House of Payne has been revived by BET, I can’t see it being cancelled anytime soon. I’m confident that an eighth season will be made. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Tyler Perry’s House of Payne cancellation or renewal news.



