Tyler Perry’s House of Payne: Season Nine Renewal for BET Sitcom Ahead of Season Eight Debut

The Payne family isn’t going anywhere. Tyler Perry’s House of Payne has been renewed for both an eighth and a ninth season (the second and third seasons on BET). The cable channel also revealed that season eight will debut on Tuesday, May 25th, paired with season two of Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living (which as also been renewed for two years).

A family comedy series, Tyler Perry’s House of Payne stars LaVan Davis, Cassi Davis Patton, Lance Gross, Demetria McKinney, China Anne McClain, Larramie “Doc” Shaw, Keshia Knight Pulliam, and Allen Payne. The sitcom follows retired fire chief Curtis Payne (Davis) and his loving and outspoken wife, Ella (Cassi Davis Patton), as they navigate the problems of life. Their quirky modern-day family includes their son Calvin (Gross), his wife Miranda (Pulliam), and their sons, Calvin Jr. and baby Christian. There’s also adult nephew CJ (Payne), his wife Janine (McKinney), and their four kids; Malik (Shaw), Jazmine (McClain), and twins Jayden and Hayden.

The seventh season of Tyler Perry’s House of Payne averaged a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 844,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings. The 24 episode season aired between September 2020 and January 2021.

This popular family has been around since 2006 and the original Tyler Perry’s House of Payne ran for six seasons before being cancelled by TBS in 2012. A one-season spin-off, The Paynes, aired for 38 episodes on OWN in 2018.

Check out our status sheets to track new TV series pickups, renewals, and cancellations.

What do you think? Have you been watching Tyler Perry’s House of Payne on BET? Are you looking forward to seasons eight and nine of this family sitcom?