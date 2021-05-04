Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living: Season Three; BET Comedy Renewed Ahead of Season Two Premiere

The Browns are staying in town. BET has renewed the Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living TV show for seasons two and three. The cable channel also revealed that season two will debut later this month, on Tuesday, May 25th. It will be paired with season eight of House of Payne (which has also been renewed for two seasons).

A family sitcom, Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living features the return of main characters from Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns, which ran on TBS for five seasons. The new show stars David Mann, Tamela Mann, J. Anthony Brown, Na’im Lynn, Courtney Nichole, Tayler Buck, and Alex Henderson. In the story, Jeremy (Lynn) loses his job so he and his young family (Nichole, Buck, and Henderson) move to the backwoods of Georgia to help his eccentric grandfather. Jeremy’s Grandpa Vinny (Brown) has foolishly purchased a terribly run-down home for the elderly and he is in way over his head. Vinny’s prayers are answered (sort of) when Mr. Leroy S. Brown (David Mann) and his daughter, Cora (Tamela Mann) show up as needy investors.

The first season of Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living averaged a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 832,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings. The 24 episode freshman season aired between September 2020 and January 2021.

