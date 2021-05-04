Law & Order: For The Defense: NBC Orders New Spin-Off Series for 2021-22 Season

Executive producer Dick Wolf is further cementing his relationship with the peacock network. NBC has ordered yet another spin-off of the Law & Order franchise. Law & Order: For The Defense will be a legal drama that will take an inside look at a criminal defense firm — the opposite side of the table from Wolf’s usual procedural series. Wolf will executive produce the series, along with Carol Mendelsohn, the showrunner of CBS‘ CSI series for 14 years.

If Law & Order: For The Defense launches next season and recent entry Law & Order: Organized Crime is renewed, that will bring Wolf’s network series tally to nine hour-dramas on network television. In addition to Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on NBC, Wolf also has Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD. Those four shows have already scored multiple season pick-ups. On CBS’ 2021-22 schedule, Wolf will also have FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, and the recently announced FBI: International.

Here’s more information about Law & Order: For The Defense from NBC:

DICK WOLF EXTENDS TV’S MOST SUCCESSFUL BRAND WITH “LAW & ORDER: FOR THE DEFENSE”

NBC’s Straight-to-Series Order Takes an Inside Look at a Criminal Defense Firm

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. – May 3, 2021 – The most successful brand in television history is expanding on its already impressive legacy with NBC’s straight-to-series order of “Law & Order: For the Defense.”

From two-time Emmy Award-winning producer Dick Wolf, creator of the “Law & Order” brand, “Law & Order: For the Defense” will take an unbiased look inside a criminal defense firm. The series will put the lawyers under the microscope, along with the criminal justice system with every week delivering the promise of a contemporary morality tale.

Carol Mendelsohn (“CSI”) will serve as showrunner and executive producer, along with Wolf, Arthur Forney, Julie Weitz and Peter Jankowski. The series will be produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Wolf Entertainment.

“This new show is exciting for me personally,” Wolf said. “We spent the last 30 years on shows that played offense. Now it will be great to play defense, and being able to do it with Carol is an honor and an opportunity for both of us to do television that hasn’t been done before.”

“We can’t wait to bring audiences the latest chapter of ‘Law & Order,’ which will explore a different angle of the criminal justice system,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Programming, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We’re excited about Dick Wolf’s perpetually thought-provoking approach as well his collaboration with Carol Mendelsohn, who we have been eager to do a series with for a long time.”

The “Law & Order” brand has been a hallmark of NBC dating back to the original Emmy Award-winning “Law & Order,” which debuted in 1990, and has been a staple of the network ever since. “Law & Order: SVU,” starring Emmy winner Mariska Hargitay, is a testament to the excellence and popularity of the brand as evidenced by, in its 22nd season, being the longest-running live action series in the history of television.

Wolf is also the executive producer of the brand’s most recent installment, “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” which premiered April 1 and was the top series debut from any network in 2½ years (excluding NFL lead-ins.)

In addition to the “Law & Order” brand, Wolf is executive producer of NBC’s hit Chicago series, which continue to dominate the drama landscape, as well as CBS’ highly rated “FBI” and “FBI Most Wanted.”