Law & Order: SVU: NBC Showrunner on Upcoming Christopher Meloni Spin-off

What can fans expect from the new Law & Order: SVU spin-off? Recently. showrunner Warren Leight spoke with Deadline about the upcoming NBC TV show.

As reported earlier, Christopher Meloni will be reprising his SVU role as Elliot Stabler for a new spin-off series centered on the NYPD’s organized crime unit. Meloni played Stabler on the first 12 seasons of Law & Order: SVU.

In the interview, Leight revealed they were initially going to bring back Elliot’s wife, Kathy Stabler (Isabel Gillies), for the season 21 finale of Law & Order: SVU. However, production was cut short because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic so plans had to be adjusted. Now, Elliot’s re-introduction will be moved to season 22:

We had heard distant thunder about Chris Meloni coming back in the fall and we were going to lay a little groundwork for that. We were going to see Kathy Stabler come back very upset. Her son had been rolled by a team of ne’er-do-wells and may have been drugged, and we were going to revisit Simon’s seeming overdose and we were going to get to know the stresses on the Stabler—what had happened to the Stabler family after Elliot both left SVU and apparently left them We were just going to lay some groundwork down in anticipation of Elliot’s return of course in his own series. We had the sense that the first episode of next year for SVU was going to bring Elliot back, so we were going to foreshadow that and explain a little more what happened to Simon.”

NBC has not yet announced a premiere date for the spin-off series. Co-star Mariska Hargitay posted about Meloni’s return last month:

