Law & Order: SVU: Season 21; What You Would Have Seen on the NBC Season Finale

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is one of the many television shows to see their season cut short due to the production shutdown caused by the coronavirus. There were big plans in motion for the season 21 finale, and it does have a connection to the return of Elliot Stabler to the network.

Warren Leight said the following about the return of two characters to Law & Order: SVU, per TV Line:

“We were hoping to bring back [Stabler]’s wife and troubled son — in part to tee up his return.”

It wasn’t revealed which of his two sons would return. NBC has already order a 13 episode season one for the yet to be titled Law & Order spin-off. Chris Meloni will reprise his role for the series.

What do you think? Did you want to see this season finale for Law & Order: SVU? Do you plan to watch the spin-off?