Law & Order: SVU: Christopher Meloni to Return as Stabler in New NBC Series

by Jessica Pena,

Law & Order: SVU TV show on NBC: (canceled or renewed?)

A familiar face is returning to Law & Order: SVU. Deadline reports Christopher Meloni will reprise his role as Elliot Stable for a new NBC TV show.

Meloni played Detective Elliot Stabler for the first 12 seasons of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, which centers on an elite squad of New York City Police Department detectives who investigate crimes including sexual assault, child abuse, and domestic violence. The series is currently in its 21st season and stars Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Kelli Giddish, and Peter Scanavino.

Meloni is reprising his iconic Law & Order: SVU role for a new spin-off series from Dick Wolf. NBC has ordered 13 episodes of the untitled TV show, which “revolves around the NYPD organized crime unit led by Stabler (Meloni).”

What do you think? Are you a big fan of Law & Order: SVU? Will you watch the spin-off series?


