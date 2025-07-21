Little House on the Prairie: Reboot Series in Production, Seven Join New Netflix Show

Little House on the Prairie has added seven more to its cast. According to Deadline, Barrett Doss, Mary Holland, Michael Hough, Kowen Cadorath, Thosh Collins, Maclean Fish, and Rebecca Amzallag are joining the Netflix reboot series. The announcement comes as production on the series begins.

Alice Halsey, Luke Bracey, Crosby Fitzgerald, Skywalker Hughes, Jocko Sims, Warren Christie, Meegwun Fairbrother, Wren Zhawenim Gotts, Xander Cole and Alyssa Wapanatâhk, and Xander Cole star in the series based on Laura Ingalls Wilder’s semi-autobiographical novels.

The following was revealed about the roles the new additions will play:

“Doss will play Emily Henderson, a charming woman who excels at interacting with people and handling numbers, which enables her to run the General Store. Emily kindly takes in Caleb, an orphan boy who wanders into town. Holland as Jemma James, the wife of Eli James. Jemma is a confident woman who has an air of big city and is the town’s busybody. Hough will play Eli James, Jemma James’ husband. Eli works for the railroad and is very supportive of the newcomers arriving in Independence. Cadorath will play Caleb, a skinny, prairie handsome, pre-teen who has been orphaned and doesn’t say much. Emily, who runs the General Store, takes Caleb in and gives him a job. Collins will play Louis, White Sun’s good-natured and levelheaded cousin. Fish will play Adam Scott, who is boyish and handsome but soft. He appears as though he hasn’t had a day of hardship in his life. Amzallag will play Lacey Aubert, a beautiful and happily widowed outcast who owns a card room and bar on the edge of town.”

Check out the production announcement from Netflix below. The premiere date for Little House on the Prairie will be announced at a later time.

Little House on the Prairie is officially in production! The Ingalls Family — Luke Bracey (Charles), Crosby Fitzgerald (Caroline), Alice Halsey (Laura) and Skywalker Hughes (Mary) — lead the cast of in a new adaptation of the classic book series. https://t.co/l1w2vaX5Zd pic.twitter.com/pItz2w5qsC — Netflix Tudum (@NetflixTudum) June 10, 2025

What do you think? Will you watch this reboot series when it arrives on Netflix?