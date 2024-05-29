America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Netflix Releases Trailer for New Docuseries

Get ready to go behind the scenes of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. A new docuseries, America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, will take fans from auditions and training and through the NFL season. Seven episodes were produced for the docuseries, which will be released on June 20th. Greg Whiteley is the director of this series.

Netflix revealed the following about the series:

“This series follows the 2023-24 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders squad from start to finish – kicking off at auditions and training camp and continuing all the way through the NFL season. From Emmy Award-winning director Greg Whiteley and the team behind Cheer and Last Chance U, the seven-episode series will give viewers unfiltered access into this iconic team and franchise. Led by longtime director Kelli Finglass, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders open their doors to document the personal stories behind the uniforms – revealing the drive, hustle, and drama among the cheerleaders and coaches. For many, it’s a dream to make the team – but that’s only just the beginning.”

The trailer for America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders is below.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new docuseries on Netflix next month?