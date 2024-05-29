Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard: Cancelled? Bravo Pauses Production of Reality Series

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard will not return for a third season. While Bravo has not officially canceled the reality series, it has been put on pause, per Deadline. The series could return later. This reality series is a spin-off of Summer House, which has already been renewed for a ninth season.

Featuring Nicholas “Nick” Arrington, Jasmine Ellis Cooper, Jordan Emanuel, Bria Fleming, Shanice Henderson, Amir Lancaster, Preston Mitchum, Summer Marie Thomas, Alex Tyree, and Noelle Hughly, the Bravo reality series follows a group of young Black professionals as they vacation at Martha’s Vineyard during the summer months.

Season two wrapped up earlier this week with the airing of a reunion hosted by Andy Cohen.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard? Would you want to see the third season of this reality series?