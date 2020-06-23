Backyard Envy: Season Two of Landscaping Series Coming to Bravo This Summer

Get ready for new episodes of Backyard Envy. The series is returning for a third season this summer, and fans of the series will see James DeSantis, Garrett Magee, and Melissa Brasier back in action.

“James, Garrett and Mel – the Manscapers – are back, and business is blooming! They’ve expanded the clientele of their boutique landscaping company, and have more projects than they can handle.

This season, these creative minds take on some of their biggest jobs to date as they produce a Tuscan-themed backyard in the middle of New Jersey, design a Japanese garden for an ultra-modern home, conquer a logistically challenging “upside-down house” on Fire Island, and reimagine a larger-than-life World Pride Parade float for a hotel giant.

On top of it all, James, Garrett and Mel get to the root of their complicated work relationship when James addresses his growing frustration with the direction of the company.

Mel faces a serious health scare that could potentially change her life forever.

The Manscapers will confront business challenges, differences of opinion, staff issues and even a surprise proposal. As this dynamic trio takes over one garden at a time, will their business eventually reach the end of the path?”