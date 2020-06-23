The Young and the Restless: CBS Soap Plans to Resume Production in Two Weeks

The Young and the Restless is getting ready to restart production. The powers that be behind the daytime soap sent out a letter to its cast and the rest of its crew that production would resume in early July. Per Deadline, the soap will start filming new episodes on July 6 possibly. It is not a solid start date, but a goal for those involved.

Right now, The Young and the Restless is working closely with its fellow soap, The Bold and the Beautiful, to make sure proper protocols are in place to keep everyone on set safe.

Production on the CBS daytime drama shut down in March, and the last new episode aired in April. Since then, fans of the soap have been watching reruns grouped into theme weeks daily.

It is not yet known when new episodes will start to air.

