The Pitt: Season Two; EP John Wells Reveals HBO Max Medical Drama’s Return

The Pitt has its return date. Executive producer John Wells revealed the premiere date for season two of the medical drama in an interview with THR.

Noah Wyle, Shawn Hatosy, Michael Hyatt, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Brandon Mendez Homer, Kristin Villanueva, Amielynn Abellera, Alexandra Metz, Krystel V. McNeil, and Deepti Gupta, Patrick Ball, Supriya Ganesh, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, Shabana Azeez, and Katherine LaNasa star in the HBO Max series set in an emergency room in a Pittsburgh hospital. Charles Baker, Irene Choi, Laëtitia Hollard, and Lucas Iverson are joining the series for season two.

The Pitt will return on January 8th, exactly one year after its premiere. Wells said the following about maintaining that schedule:

“How am I supposed to keep a fandom with something when I can’t even remember what happened two and a half years later? We’re essentially returning the exact same day that we premiered. It will be the eighth of January — 365 days later. And with all due respect to all of my friends who make TV, there is no reason these shows can’t be on every year. These delays are becoming even more conspicuous now that the series load is diminishing. It was so crowded that you could almost use that as an excuse.”

Wells also teased the following about the future of the series:

“Because we’re only doing one day over the course of a season, we could do the Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of the same week. But we’re not. We’re going to be jumping. From the fall in the first season to the Fourth of July for the second. The beginning of the residency year usually starts on July 1, so everybody will have moved up and there’ll be new people coming in.”

What do you think? Do you enjoy this HBO Max series? Do you plan to watch season two?