The Big Bang Theory: Another Actor Is Returning for the Max Spin-Off Series

The Big Bang Theory spin-off has recruited another actor from the original series. John Ross Bowie will reprise his role as Barry Kripke in the Max spin-off.

Kevin Sussman, Brian Posehn, and Lauren Lapkus were initially cast in the spin-off series from Chuck Lorre. The series is still in development, so no details about the series have been revealed.

Bowie joined The Big Bang Theory during season two and recurred in the series during its run. Deadline described his character as follows:

“A Caltech plasma physicist and string theorist, Kripke was known for relentlessly teasing his colleagues — with most of his barbs directed at his string theorist rival Sheldon (Jim Parsosn) — and for his distinct speech pattern. He has rhotacism, pronouncing “r” and “l” as “w”, making him sound a bit like a cartoon character.”

Additional details for the spin-off will be announced later.

