Elsbeth: Season Three Ratings + Viewer Votes

A police-procedural comedy-drama series, the Elsbeth TV show is a spin-off of The Good Wife legal and political drama. The series stars Carrie Preston and Wendell Pierce. Guests for season three include former series regular Carra Patterson, as well as Stephen Colbert, Amy Sedaris, Andy Richter, Lindsay Mendez, Julia Fox, William Jackson Harper, Annaleigh Ashford, Sarah Steele, Tony Hale, Dianne Wiest, and Lois Smith. The story revolves around Elsbeth Tascioni (Preston), an astute but unconventional attorney. After leaving her successful legal career in Chicago to tackle a new investigative role in New York City, Elsbeth uses her very unique point of view and personality to make astute observations and corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD. She works under Captain C.W. Wagner (Pierce), a charismatic and revered leader.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season two of Elsbeth on CBS averaged a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.55 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



TV SHOW STATUS As of October 13, 2025, Elsbeth has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

