Harlan Coben’s Final Twist: Season Two; 2026-27 Renewal Announced for CBS True Crime Series

Author Harlan Coben will be back behind the camera. CBS has renewed his Final Twist series for a second season. The first season of five episodes finished airing in February.

A true crime series, Harlan Coben’s Final Twist TV show is presented and executive produced by Coben, the world’s best-selling mystery author. With over 90 million books sold globally and scripted series like Fool Me Once and The Innocent, Coben is known for his twisting narratives and intricate plots. In each episode, Coben guides viewers through gripping tales of murder, high-profile crimes, and life-altering surprises, each meticulously unraveled to reveal hidden truths, deceptions, and lies. With exclusive interviews and never-before-seen archival materials, the series provides an in-depth look at stories where nothing is as it seems.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the first season of Harlan Coben’s Final Twist averaged a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.37 million viewers (includes some Fast Affiliates data).

What do you think? Have you checked out Harlan Coben’s Final Twist on CBS? Are you glad this true crime series has been renewed for a second season?

