48 Hours: Season 39 Renewal Announced for CBS’ Saturday Night Series

CBS is sticking with success. The network has renewed the 48 Hours series for a 39th year and the 2026-27 TV season. The 38th season finishes airing on May 16th.

A documentary and newsmagazine series, the 48 Hours TV show premiered in 1988. The program features correspondents telling engaging, compelling stories that often reveal new information, feature first-time interviews, and tap into the nation’s fascination with murder mysteries. The series’ segments have shed new light on cases long overlooked by law enforcement and the public and have resulted in cold cases being reopened and solved. The team’s focus on questionable and wrongful convictions has led to eight people being released from prison. Correspondents include Erin Moriarty, Peter Van Sant, Natalie Morales, and Anne-Marie Green.

Airing on Saturday nights, the 38th season of 48 Hours averages a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.11 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season 37, that’s down by 22% in the demo and down by 6% in viewership.

What do you think? How long have you been watching the 48 Hours series on CBS? Are you glad to hear it’s been renewed for a 39th season?

