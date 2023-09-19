48 Hours: Season 37 — Has the CBS News Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

A documentary and newsmagazine series airing on the CBS television network, the 48 Hours TV show premiered in 1988. It features correspondents telling engaging, compelling stories that often reveal new information about cases, feature first-time interviews, and tap into the nation’s fascination with murder mysteries. The series’ segments have shed new light on cases long overlooked by law enforcement and the public and have resulted in cold cases being reopened and solved. Correspondents include Erin Moriarty, Peter Van Sant, Natalie Morales, Tracy Smith, Jim Axelrod, Michelle Miller, Jericka Duncan, David Begnaud, and Jonathan Vigliotti.



Season 36 Ratings

The 36th season of 48 Hours averages a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.02 million viewers. Compared to season 35, that’s down by 8% in the demo and down by 21% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how 48 Hours stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 19, 2023, 48 Hours has not been cancelled or renewed for a 37th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew 48 Hours for season 37? The show is a staple of the network’s Saturday night schedule and appears relatively inexpensive to produce. Unless CBS comes up with something that is cheaper and gets better ratings, Iit will continue to be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on 48 Hours cancellation or renewal news.



