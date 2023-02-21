48 Hours: Season 36; CBS News Series Renewed for 2023-24 TV Season

Saturday nights will continue to be a night for true-crime mysteries. CBS has renewed 48 Hours for a 36th season.

A documentary and newsmagazine series, the 48 Hours TV show dives into the most intriguing and compelling true crime cases. The series, which premiered in 1988, has developed a rich history of original reporting and impact journalism that has helped exonerate wrongly convicted people, caused cold cases to be reopened and solved, and, along the way, changed lives. Correspondents include Erin Moriarty, Richard Schlesinger, Tracy Smith, and Peter Van Sant.

Airing on Saturday nights, the 35rd season of 48 Hours averages a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.54 million viewers. Compared to season 34, that’s down by 28% in the demo and down by 10% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). In the live+7 day ratings, which includes delayed viewing, the series picks up 35% more viewers.

Including this series, CBS has renewed 19 of its current shows for the 2023-24 television season — 60 Minutes, The Amazing Race, Bob Hearts Abishola, CSI: Vegas, The Equalizer, FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted, Fire Country, Ghosts, Lingo, NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, The Neighborhood, So Help Me Todd, Survivor, Tough As Nails, and Young Sheldon.

Still up in the air are the fates of Blue Bloods, East New York, and SWAT. We already know that NCIS: Los Angeles has been cancelled.

“This season CBS is continuing its winning tradition, delivering an unparalleled combination of top returning series and new hit shows that are entertaining huge audiences on both broadcast and streaming,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “It is a testament to the stellar work being done by our best-in-class talent in front of and behind the camera that we have had yet another exceptional season, and I know we will only continue to build on this foundation of outstanding programming as we look ahead toward next fall.”

What do you think? Do you watch the 48 Hours TV series on a regular basis? Are you glad to hear that this venerable series has been renewed for a 36th season?

