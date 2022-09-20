48 Hours: Season 36 — Has the CBS TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

As long as there are murders and mysteries, it seems 48 Hours will be covering them. Has the 48 Hours TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 36th season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of 48 Hours, season 36. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, the 48 Hours TV show dives into the most intriguing and compelling true crime cases. The series, which premiered in 1988, has developed a rich history of original reporting and impact journalism that has helped exonerate wrongly convicted people, caused cold cases to be reopened and solved, and, along the way, changed lives. Correspondents include Erin Moriarty, Richard Schlesinger, Tracy Smith, and Peter Van Sant.



Season 35 Ratings

The 35rd season of 48 Hours averages a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.04 million viewers. Compared to season 34, that’s down by 28% in the demo and down by 28% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how 48 Hours stacks up against other CBS TV shows.

Note: It’s worth mentioning that CBS skipped season 32 in their numbering. In the network’s press release about the Fall 2018 premiere, CBS touted 48 Hours’ season 31 debut. A year later, the network announced the show’s Fall 2019 debut and called it season 33. On CBS.com and Paramount+, episodes have the correct season designation, which is what we follow.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 20, 2022, 48 Hours has not been cancelled or renewed for a 36th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to receive updates about this TV show automatically?

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew 48 Hours for season 36? The series has been a cornerstone of the network’s Saturday night schedule for years. It’s a steady performer for CBS and likely doesn’t cost much to produce. I have no doubt that it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on 48 Hours cancellation or renewal news.



48 Hours Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow 48 Hours‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope that the 48 Hours TV show will be renewed for a 36th season? How would you feel if CBS cancelled this TV series, instead?