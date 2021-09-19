48 Hours: Season 34 Ratings (2021-22)

This series has been a regular part of CBS’ Saturday night schedule since 2004 so it’s hard to imagine that it would be cancelled by the network anytime soon. Will it be renewed for its 35th anniversary season? Will the program ever be cancelled? Stay tuned.

A documentary and newsmagazine series, the 48 Hours TV show dives into the most intriguing and compelling true crime cases. The series, which premiered in 1988, has developed a rich history of original reporting and impact journalism that has helped exonerate wrongly convicted people, caused cold cases to be reopened and solved, and, along the way, changed lives. Correspondents include Maureen Maher, Erin Moriarty, Richard Schlesinger, Tracy Smith, and Peter Van Sant.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season 33 of 48 Hours on CBS averaged a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.82 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the 48 Hours TV series on CBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a 35th season?