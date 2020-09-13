48 Hours: Season 33 Ratings (2020-21)

A staple of CBS’ Saturday night schedule, 48 Hours has returned for its 33rd season. Despite a decline in viewership in the ratings, it seems certain that the show will be renewed for a 34th season. Will the program ever be cancelled? Stay tuned.

The award-winning 48 Hours TV series dives into the most intriguing and compelling true crime cases. The investigative reporting on this program has helped cold cases to be reopened and solved, as well as wrongly convicted people to be set free. Correspondents include Maureen Maher, Erin Moriarty, Richard Schlesinger, Tracy Smith, and Peter Van Sant.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

9/13 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season 32 of 48 Hours on CBS averaged a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.38 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

What do you think? Do you like the 48 Hours TV series on CBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a 34th season?