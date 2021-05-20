MacGyver, All Rise, Unicorn, NCIS: NO: CBS Boss Addresses Series Cancellations

CBS made some difficult decisions when it came to cancellations this season. MacGyver, All Rise, The Unicorn, and NCIS: New Orleans have ended or will end this month, and Kelly Kahl, the president of CBS Entertainment, spoke about what went into the decisions to cancel all four shows, per Deadline.
MacGyver and NCIS: New Orleans (which airs its finale this weekend) have both aired on CBS for several seasons, and fans were surprised when the news broke about their cancellations. Kahl said the following:
“Every year you evaluate what is making the strongest statement for your schedule and what gives you the best circulation, what will bring you the most numbers of viewers. You ask that question for pretty much every show every year, how can we make the schedule as strong as we can in the fall, and that leads to some tough decisions. MacGyver has been an excellent show for us, New Orleans was an excellent show for us. But sometime shows hit the end of their cycle and we have to, in some cases, say goodbye.”
As for All Rise and The Unicorn, both aired for two seasons on the network. Kahl said the following about their cancellations:
“We creatively love both shows, it’s literally a numbers game on the schedule, and it’s a number game when it typically comes to getting a renewal. I think these shows were not living up to the potential in terms of an audience that we hoped to see in their respective time slots.”
What do you think? Did you want to watch more of these four TV shows on CBS? Which cancellation surprised you or upset you the most?
Should not have cancelled MacGyver. It was a great family show. Not many of family shows on these days. Big mistake.
MacGyver, Unicorn and All Rise deserved a better fate. Maybe a move to Paramount would be a good idea. A little less news each day would also work with finding space for these shows. Who ever said we need news repeated all the time.
Goodbye ncis New Orleans look forward female Hawaii Ncis interesting crime show ridiculous getting rid of it New Orleans so good ncis fan never missed any of it.
All Rise was the victim of behind the scenes politics and drama, all due to the co creator & showrunner! was an EXCELLENT show! Shame on him and CBS! NCIS:NoLa should have been moved to Paramount+ at the very least! I’m V disappointed!
All Rise is a terrific show. It doesn’t deserve to be cancelled. Maybe it appealed more to a different age group than expected. It should definitely be given a fair chance.
Between some of these cancelations and other FANTASTIC shows being transferred to Paramount+ maybe CBS needs a new President. These decisions are going to cost the loss of a lot of viewers. What’s the point of watching ANY new shows just to have them ripped away one way or the other.
my thoughts exactly!
They killed ALL Rise by not scheduling it for weeks during the winter. People forgot about it. It was a great show,deserved a better fate.
It had covid-19 related issues and a 16 episode order. BLUE BLOODS got stuck with weeks of reruns in between new episodes that would not have been the pattern in a normal season. This was to adjust for the slightly longer production time due to the Covid-19. Usually you’d get 4-5 episodes, then a couple of weeks of repeats, then more new episodes – but this past season, except for the last few weeks, it was like 2 weeks new, a week or repeats, then a new,etc.
I HATE that they’re doing all this NCIS and other medical drama crap. Macgyver was fun and entertaining and good for the whole family. Well, it sealed the deal for me to cancel cable too.
All Rise should not have been canceled nor should Seal Team be moved to Paramount Plus you just killed that show
ncis and unicorn