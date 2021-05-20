MacGyver, All Rise, Unicorn, NCIS: NO: CBS Boss Addresses Series Cancellations

CBS made some difficult decisions when it came to cancellations this season. MacGyver, All Rise, The Unicorn, and NCIS: New Orleans have ended or will end this month, and Kelly Kahl, the president of CBS Entertainment, spoke about what went into the decisions to cancel all four shows, per Deadline.

MacGyver and NCIS: New Orleans (which airs its finale this weekend) have both aired on CBS for several seasons, and fans were surprised when the news broke about their cancellations. Kahl said the following:

“Every year you evaluate what is making the strongest statement for your schedule and what gives you the best circulation, what will bring you the most numbers of viewers. You ask that question for pretty much every show every year, how can we make the schedule as strong as we can in the fall, and that leads to some tough decisions. MacGyver has been an excellent show for us, New Orleans was an excellent show for us. But sometime shows hit the end of their cycle and we have to, in some cases, say goodbye.”

As for All Rise and The Unicorn, both aired for two seasons on the network. Kahl said the following about their cancellations:

“We creatively love both shows, it’s literally a numbers game on the schedule, and it’s a number game when it typically comes to getting a renewal. I think these shows were not living up to the potential in terms of an audience that we hoped to see in their respective time slots.”

What do you think? Did you want to watch more of these four TV shows on CBS? Which cancellation surprised you or upset you the most?