Network: CBS

Episodes: 94 (hour)

Seasons: Five

TV show dates: September 23, 2016 — April 30, 2021

Series status: Ending

Performers include: Lucas Till, George Eads, Sandrine Holt, Tristin Mays, Justin Hires, Meredith Eaton, Levy Tran, and Henry Ian Cusick.

TV show description:

A reimagining of the classic television series from the 1980s, this action-adventure drama centers around a twenty-something problem-solving adventurer.

Angus “Mac” MacGyver (Lucas Till) creates a clandestine organization within the United States government where he uses his extraordinary talent for unconventional problem solving and vast scientific knowledge to save lives.

MacGyver’s team of experts join him on high-risk missions around the globe. They include maverick former CIA agent Jack Dalton (George Eads); Patricia Thornton (Sandrine Holt), an ex-field agent turned director of operations; and Riley Davis (Tristin Mays), an unpredictable computer hacker with a chip on her shoulder. At home, MacGyver is entertained by his ambitious roommate, Wilt Bozer (Justin Hires).

Under the aegis of the Department of External Services, MacGyver takes on the responsibility of saving the world, armed to the teeth with resourcefulness and little more than bubble gum and a paper clip.

Series Finale:

Episode #94 — Abduction + Memory + Time + Fireworks + Dispersal

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: April 30, 2021.

What do you think? Do you like the MacGyver TV show? Do you think it should be ending or renewed for a sixth season?