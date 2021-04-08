Menu

MacGyver TV show on CBS (canceled or renewed?)Network: CBS
Episodes: 94 (hour)
Seasons: Five

TV show dates: September 23, 2016 — April 30, 2021
Series status:  Ending

Performers include: Lucas Till, George Eads, Sandrine Holt, Tristin Mays, Justin Hires, Meredith Eaton, Levy Tran, and Henry Ian Cusick.

TV show description:      
A reimagining of the classic television series from the 1980s, this action-adventure drama centers around a twenty-something problem-solving adventurer.

Angus “Mac” MacGyver (Lucas Till) creates a clandestine organization within the United States government where he uses his extraordinary talent for unconventional problem solving and vast scientific knowledge to save lives.

MacGyver’s team of experts join him on high-risk missions around the globe. They include maverick former CIA agent Jack Dalton (George Eads); Patricia Thornton (Sandrine Holt), an ex-field agent turned director of operations; and Riley Davis (Tristin Mays), an unpredictable computer hacker with a chip on her shoulder. At home, MacGyver is entertained by his ambitious roommate, Wilt Bozer (Justin Hires).

Under the aegis of the Department of External Services, MacGyver takes on the responsibility of saving the world, armed to the teeth with resourcefulness and little more than bubble gum and a paper clip.

Series Finale:     
Episode #94 — Abduction + Memory + Time + Fireworks + Dispersal
This episode has not aired yet.
First aired: April 30, 2021.

What do you think? Do you like the MacGyver TV show? Do you think it should be ending or renewed for a sixth season?



Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

David roy Downs

Did no watch episode last night cant believe that the most beautiful women in the Galaxy is going to marry mac please levy dont do it Please

0
0
Reply
David roy Downs

Levy has a great talent and she is the best actress and could beat up all kodac villains i love 2 watch my 5 episodes that all i can bare 2 watch keep up that great work #1 fan

0
0
Reply
Robert Nolfi

Do not cancel the show. It’s a great show!!

2
0
Reply
