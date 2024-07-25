Dress My Tour: ABC to Air Hulu’s Fashion Designer Competition Series

Dress My Tour is headed to ABC. The network will air the first episode of the fashion competition series on Monday night. Kate Upton hosts the new series. All ten episodes are now available on Hulu.

Featuring fashion judges Marina Toybina and Laurieann Gibson with musical guest judges Paula Abdul, JoJo Siwa, JT of The City Girls, and Ty Dolla $ign, Toni Braxton, Coi Leray, French Montana, and Jessie James Decker, viewers will watch 11 contestants compete for a $100,000 grand prize as they create fashion pieces for the biggest names in music.

Hulu revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Hosted by supermodel and actress Kate Upton, “Dress My Tour” takes fans behind the curtain of the unpredictable fashion and music industries. The series follows 11 aspiring fashion designers on the raw, emotional journey of creating stunning fashion pieces worthy of the music world’s biggest names like JoJo Siwa, Paula Abdul, Toni Braxton, Ty Dolla $ign and more. As these designers compete to make their mark in the fashion and music industries, find out which one of them truly has what it takes to design for the stars and win the $100,000 prize.”

