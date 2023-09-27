Dancing with the Stars: Season 33 — Has the ABC Competition Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

A competition series airing on the ABC television network, the Dancing with the Stars TV show is hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, with Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough serving as judges. On the show, celebrities are paired with professional dancers, and each couple performs predetermined dances. They compete against the participants for judges’ points and audience votes. The couple that receives the lowest combined score is eliminated each week. By the end, one couple will win the coveted trophy. Celebrities competing in cycle 32 are Tyson Beckford, Xochitl Gomez, Alyson Hannigan, Harry Jowsey, Charity Lawson, Ariana Madix, Jason Mraz, Adrian Peterson, Lele Pons, Mira Sorvino, Jamie Lynn Spears, Mauricio Umansky, Matt Walsh, and Barry Williams. The dancers are Brandon Armstrong, Rylee Arnold, Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Koko Iwasaki, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Peta Murgatroyd, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, and Britt Stewart.



Season 32 Ratings

The 32nd season of Dancing with the Stars averages a 0.65 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.78 million viewers. Compared to season 30 (which aired in Spring 2022), that’s down by 12% in the demo and down by 2% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Dancing with the Stars stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 27, 2023, Dancing with the Stars has not been cancelled or renewed for a 33rd season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Dancing with the Stars for season 33? The ratings for this once very popular show kept dropping, so it was dropped from the ABC schedule and moved to Disney+, in part to try to draw viewers to the streaming service. That plan apparently didn’t work out so well (Tyra Banks’ hosting may have been part of the problem), and Dancing with the Stars has returned to network television after one year away. Since it’s likely not incredibly expensive to produce, and the show still draws a pretty good audience, I suspect it will be renewed for season 33 and likely beyond. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Dancing with the Stars cancellation or renewal news.



