Dancing with the Stars: Season 32; Julianne Hough to Co-Host Disney+ Competition Series (Reaction)

Dancing with the Stars has found its replacement for Tyra Banks. Julianne Hough is joining the Disney+ dancing competition series as a co-host for season 32, per Variety. She has previously appeared as a dancer and judge on the show.

Banks announced her departure from the Disney+ series just last week. She is set to focus on her business endeavors.

Alfonso Ribeiro (America’s Funniest Home Videos) will host alongside Hough. He joined the series when it moved to the streaming service from ABC and interviewed the celebrities and their pro partners after their weekly performances. Hough will now take over that role in the series.

Hough will work alongside family on the series, as well. Her brother, dancer/choreographer Derek Hough, is on the judging panel with Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli. Len Goodman left the series after last season.

Hough shared her excitement about taking on the co-hosting duties for Dancing with the Stars in a post on Instagram. Check that out below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Julianne Hough back on Dancing with the Stars?