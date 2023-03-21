Hotel Cocaine: Michael Chiklis to Star in MGM+ Crime Thriller Series

Hotel Cocaine has found one of its leads. Michael Chiklis (Accused, above) is set to star in the new crime thriller series headed to MGM+. He will star alongside Danny Pino. The series is set during the 1970s and 1980s and revolves around drug trafficking in Miami. Chris Brancato created the series and will act as its showrunner.

Deadline revealed the following about the plot of the series and the role Chiklis will play:

Hotel Cocaine is the story of Roman Compte (Pino), a Cuban expatriate who fought against Fidel Castro in the Bay of Pigs invasion and re-made his life in Miami. He is general manager of the Mutiny Hotel, the glamorous epicenter of the Miami cocaine scene of late ‘70s and early ‘80s. The Mutiny Hotel was Casablanca on cocaine, a glitzy nightclub, restaurant and hotel frequented by Florida businessmen and politicians, international narcos, CIA and FBI agents, models, sports stars and musicians. Chiklis will play Agent Zulio who will stop at nothing to shut down the drug trade, even if it means using innocent civilians to accomplish his ends.”

A premiere date for Hotel Cocaine will be announced later. It’s expected to launch this winter.

