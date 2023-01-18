Your Honor: Season Two Ratings



We don’t have to wonder if Your Honor will be cancelled or renewed for a third season. It’s already been announced that season two is the end. As you may recall, the Showtime series was initially supposed to be a one-season series, but after its success in the ratings, the show was revived. Will Showtime regret that decision or wish there had been a third season? Stay tuned.

A crime drama series, the Your Honor TV series stars Bryan Cranston, Rosie Perez, Michael Stuhlbarg, Hope Davis, Lilli Kay, Jimi Stanton, Benjamin Flores Jr., Andrene Ward-Hammond, Isiah Whitlock Jr., and Keith Machekanyanga. Guests include Margo Martindale and Amy Landecker. Michael Desiato (Cranston) was a highly-respected New Orleans judge whose personal and professional lives were turned upside down when his teenage son, Adam (Hunter Doohan), is involved in a hit-and-run. In season two, Michael has lost the will to live and any semblance of the upstanding judge he once was before the death of his son, Adam. But his life is thrown yet again into chaos by the arrival of Olivia Delgado (Perez), a laser-focused federal prosecutor determined to bring down a major crime organization. Meanwhile, crime boss Jimmy Baxter (Stuhlbarg) is looking to go legit, but a war is brewing at home with his formidable wife, Gina (Davis), who has other ideas for the family business.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season one of Your Honor on Showtime averaged a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 591,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



