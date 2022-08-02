Your Honor: Season Two; Four Promoted to Showtime Series Regulars; Rosie Perez Joins Final Season

Production on the second and final season of Your Honor is currently underway and there are some casting additions. Rosie Perez has joined the cast, and four previously recurring cast members – Andrene Ward-Hammond, Jimi Stanton, Lilli Kay, and Benjamin Flores Jr. — have been upped to series regulars.

Starring Bryan Cranston, Michael Stuhlbarg, Hope Davis, Carmen Ejogo, Isiah Whitlock Jr., and Sofia Black-D’Elia, the Showtime series follows a New Orleans judge (Cranston) who has his life turned upside down when his son is involved in a crime.

Per Deadline, Perez will play “Olivia Delmont, a charismatic assistant U.S Attorney who must manipulate and motivate an unwilling asset in order to bring down a crime organization in New Orleans.”

As for Ward-Hammond, she appeared in five episodes of season one. During the second season, her character Big Mo “demands fierce loyalty as she pushes to expand her empire throughout New Orleans.”

Another Deadline report teased what the future holds for the characters portrayed by Stanton, Kay and Flores Jr.:

“Stanton plays Carlo Baxter. As the only surviving son of Jimmy Baxter (SAG Award winner Michael Stuhlbarg), Carlo is now more determined than ever to follow in his father’s criminal footsteps. Kay’s Fia Baxter is forced to reckon with the true nature of her family as she deals with the aftermath of her boyfriend’s shooting (by a bullet that was intended for her brother). Kay appeared in 10 episodes in Season 1. Flores’ Eugene Jones’ attempt to avenge his brother’s death has created a new chain of events that threaten to create a war on the streets of New Orleans. Flores appeared in nine episodes in Season 1.”

A premiere date for Your Honor season two will be announced later.

