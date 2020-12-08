Vulture Watch

Airing on the Showtime cable chanenl, the Your Honor TV series stars Bryan Cranston, Hunter Doohan, Michael Stuhlbarg, Hope Davis, Carmen Ejogo, Isiah Whitlock Jr., and Sofia Black-D’Elia, with guests Maura Tierney, Amy Landecker, Margo Martindale, Lorraine Toussaint, Chet Hanks, Lamar Johnson, and Lilli Kay. Michael Desiato (Cranston) is a highly-respected New Orleans judge whose personal and professional lives are turned upside down when his teenage son, Adam (Doohan), is involved in a hit-and-run. This leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit, and impossible choices for both of them. Meanwhile, Jimmy Baxter (Stuhlbarg) is the much-feared head of a crime family and the husband of Gina (Davis), who might be even more dangerous than her husband.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Your Honor averages a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 449,000 viewers. Find out how Your Honor stacks up against other Showtime TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Your Honor appears to be a true mini-series so a second season isn’t expected. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will Showtime cancel or renew Your Honor for season two? It appears that this is a close-ended mini-series so a renewal isn’t expected. Still, if a show is popular enough, sometimes it can be continued anyway. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Your Honor cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Do you hope the Your Honor TV show can continue and will be renewed for a second season on Showtime?