Has The Chi TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on Showtime? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Chi, season five.



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the Showtime cable channel, The Chi was created by Lena Waithe and stars Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Luke James, and Curtiss Cook. Guests include Kandi Burruss, La La Anthony, Tabitha Brown, and Jason Weaver. The story is a timely coming-of-age story centering on a group of residents on the South Side of Chicago who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption.



Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of The Chi averages a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.40 million viewers. Compared to season three, that’s down by 38% in the demo and down by 15% in viewership. Find out how The Chi stacks up against other Showtime TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of May 26, 2021, The Chi has not been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will Showtime cancel or renew The Chi for season five? The series has been one of the channel’s most popular series. My sense is that, if Waithe and company want to keep making it, the show will be renewed for year five. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Chi cancellation or renewal news.



