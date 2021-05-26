The Chi: Season Four Ratings

In the past, The Chi has been one of Showtime’s highest-rated series. However, past success doesn’t necessarily mean an audience will keep coming back for more. Will viewers return to watch more of this drama series? Will The Chi be cancelled or renewed for season five? Stay tuned.

Created by Lena Waithe, The Chi stars Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Luke James, and Curtiss Cook. Guests include Kandi Burruss, La La Anthony, Tabitha Brown, and Jason Weaver. The story is a timely coming-of-age story centering on a group of residents on the South Side of Chicago who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season three of The Chi on Showtime averaged a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 399,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.



