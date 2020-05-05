Billions: Season Five Ratings

The battle between Chuck and Axe continues, just like the fight for viewers’ attention. The Billions TV show has done well in the ratings for Showtime in the past but, will that trend continue? Will Billions be cancelled or renewed for season six? Stay tuned.

A Showtime finance and legal drama, Billions stars Paul Giamatti, Damian Lewis, and Maggie Siff. The cast also includes David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin, and Jeffrey DeMunn. Corey Stoll and Julianna Margulies are recurring guest stars. In season five, Bobby Axelrod (Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti) see their vicious rivalry reignited, while new enemies rise and take aim. Social impact pioneer Mike Prince (Stoll) poses a true threat to Axe’s dominance and Wendy Rhoades (Siff) reevaluates her loyalties and forges surprising new alliances that put her at odds with both Chuck and Axe.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season four of Billions on Showtime averaged a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 772,000 viewers.

Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.



