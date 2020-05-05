Vulture Watch

Airing on the Showtime cable channel, Billions stars Paul Giamatti, Damian Lewis, and Maggie Siff. The cast also includes David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin, and Jeffrey DeMunn. Corey Stoll and Julianna Margulies are recurring guest stars. In season five, Bobby Axelrod (Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti) see their vicious rivalry reignited, while new enemies rise and take aim. Social impact pioneer Mike Prince (Stoll) poses a true threat to Axe’s dominance and Wendy Rhoades (Siff) reevaluates her loyalties and forges surprising new alliances that put her at odds with both Chuck and Axe.



Season Five Ratings

The fifth season of Billions averages a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 610,000 viewers. Compared to season four, that’s down by 13% in the demo and down by 21% in viewership. Find out how Billions stacks up against other Showtime TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of May 5, 2020, Billions has not been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will Showtime cancel or renew Billions for season six? This series has remained one of the channel’s highest-rated series so unless the stars or creative team want to end it, I think it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Billions cancellation or renewal news.



