Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Monday TV Ratings: Ordinary Joe, 9-1-1, NCIS: Hawai’i, DWTS, Roswell New Mexico

Published:

Ordinary Joe TV show on NBC: canceled or renewed?

(Photo by: Fernando Decillis/NBC)

Monday, October 4, 2021 ratingsNew episodes: The Neighborhood, Bob ♥ Abishola, NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, The Voice, Ordinary Joe, 9-1-1, The Big Leap, Dancing with the Stars, The Good Doctor, and Roswell, New MexicoSpecial: Turn That Frown Upside Down.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
A&E | ABC | AMC | Bravo | CBS | CMT | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX
Hallmark | HBO | History | MTV | NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS
TNT | TV Land | USA Network | WGN America

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?




Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

2 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Juan Aroza

I’m afraid this series will not last much longer. These ratings are terrible and when you factor in streaming/DVR, they still aren’t impressive.

Put a fork in Joe. he’s done… 🙁

0
0
Reply
John Parkyn

Ordinary Joe new series please boost your ratings so good and enjoy it, love it. Never missed any episodes of it.

0
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
2
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x