Monday TV Ratings: NCIS: Hawai’i, Ordinary Joe, Dancing with the Stars, 9-1-1, Roswell New Mexico

Published:

NCIS: Hawaii TV show on CBS: canceled or renewed?

Monday, September 20, 2021 ratingsNew episodes: The Neighborhood, Bob ❤ Abishola, NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, The Voice, Ordinary Joe, 9-1-1, The Big Leap, Dancing with the Stars,  and Roswell, New MexicoSpecial: Time 100.  Reruns: Penn & Teller: Fool Us.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?




John Parkyn

Look forward new fall season start today. Good year ahead prayer for.

