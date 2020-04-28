Menu

Monday TV Ratings: Prodigal Son, Songland, Listen to Your Heart, Roswell New Mexico, All Rise

Published:

Prodigal Son TV show on FOX: (canceled or renewed?)

© 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. Cr: David Giesbrecht/FOX.

Monday, April 27, 2020 ratingsNew episodes: 9-1-1, Prodigal Son, The Voice, Songland, The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart, The Baker and the Beauty, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, and Roswell, New Mexico.  Reruns: Whose Line Is It Anyway?, The Neighborhood, Bob ♥ Abishola, All Rise, and Bull.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



